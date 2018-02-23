Warriors' JaVale McGee: Solid in Thursday start
McGree supplied six points (3-6 FG), four rebounds and one steal across 14 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.
The veteran big man drew the start in place of Zaza Pachulia and was productive relative to his modest minutes. It was McGee's fifth start of the season overall, as well as his second 14-minute allotment of playing time over the last three contests. The 10-year pro brings some scoring ability to the table and is capable of serving as a solid rebounding presence as well, but both his minutes and usage will continue to limit his fantasy viability to very deep formats, even if he retains a starting role.
