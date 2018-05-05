Warriors' JaVale McGee: Starting at center for Game 3
McGee is starting at center for Friday's Game 3 against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Coach Steve Kerr is opting to go back to a more traditional lineup with Steph Curry back in the fold, starting McGee at center while moving Nick Young and Andre Iguodala back to the pine. McGee has played just six minutes in the current series, but averaged 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 block in 16.2 minutes during Round 1 against the Spurs -- a role he could play moving forward.
