Warriors' JaVale McGee: Starting Friday vs. Pistons

McGee will start Friday's game against Detroit, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

In the absence of Zaza Pachulia, the Warriors will go with McGee at center, and he'll draw a tough matchup with Detroit's Andre Drummond. The 29-year-old typically plays a reduced role off the bench and is yet to play more than 15 minutes in a single game this season.

