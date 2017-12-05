Warriors' JaVale McGee: Starting Monday

McGee will start at center Monday against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With Zaza Pachulia out, the Warriors will pivot to McGee, who hasn't been a part of the regular rotation of late, playing just six minutes over the last three games. He'll be set for an increased role Monday, though the Warriors will likely go small for much of the game, particularly in the absence of Anthony Davis (pelvis).

