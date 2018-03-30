Warriors' JaVale McGee: Starting Thursday against Bucks
McGee will get the start Thursday against the Bucks, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McGee has been rotating into the starting lineup as Steve Kerr continues to experiment with starting lineups, leaving Zaza Pachulia and Jordan Bell to come off the bench Thursday night. In 14 starts this season, McGee has averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14 minutes per contest.
