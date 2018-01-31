Warriors' JaVale McGee: Will see uptick in minutes Tuesday

According to head coach Steve Kerr, McGee will see an uptick in minutes Tuesday against the Jazz with both Kevon Looney (illness) and Jordan Bell (ankle) out, Mark Medina of The Mercury News reports.

The Warriors head into Utah with a hampered front court, which means McGee should see a serious uptick in minutes after falling out of the rotation over the past two months. McGee and Zaza Pachulia will be tasked with containing Rudy Gobert, who is coming off a 18-point, 15-rebound performance against the Raptors last Friday.