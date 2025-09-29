Warriors' Ja'Vier Francis: Joining Warriors for training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Francis has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
After participating in the Las Vegas Summer League with Golden State, the undrafted rookie figures to be under consideration for roster spot with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. Francis reached double figures in scoring and logged seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in both of his two appearances this past summer.