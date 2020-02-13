Pargo managed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Phoenix.

Pargo came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points, supplanting Ky Bowman in the rotation. He has only been signed to a 10-day contract meaning the Warriors are going to have to offer him another deal shortly after the All-Star break. The Warriors could run a number of different lineups on any given night. That and the eventual return of Steph Curry (hand) do not bode well for Pargo's fantasy outlook.