Warriors' Jeremy Pargo: Scores career-high 15 points
Pargo managed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Phoenix.
Pargo came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points, supplanting Ky Bowman in the rotation. He has only been signed to a 10-day contract meaning the Warriors are going to have to offer him another deal shortly after the All-Star break. The Warriors could run a number of different lineups on any given night. That and the eventual return of Steph Curry (hand) do not bode well for Pargo's fantasy outlook.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...