Pargo managed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Phoenix.

Pargo is less than a week into his 10-day deal with Golden State, but he's already supplanted Ky Bowman as the top point guard on the second unit, as the rookie saw just four minutes off the bench in the loss. With Golden State now heading into the All-Star break, the team will have ample time to decide whether it wants to re-sign Pargo to a second 10-day deal in advance of the team's next game Feb. 20 versus the Rockets.