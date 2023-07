Robinson agreed to a training camp contract with Golden State on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robinson has played with Golden State's G League squad, the Santa Cruz Warriors, over the last two seasons and will now set his sights on earning a roster spot for the 2023-24 campaign. His last NBA action dates back to the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 17.9 minutes per contest (17 appearances) with Washington.