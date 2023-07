Robinson agreed to a training camp contract with Golden State on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robinson has played with Golden State's G League squad, the Santa Cruz Warriors, over the last two seasons and will now set his sights on earning a roster spot for the upcoming 2023 campaign. His last NBA action dates back to 2020, when he averaged 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 17.9 minutes per contest (17 appearances) with Washington.