Warriors' Jimmer Fredette: Leaves summer league
Fredette has left the Warriors' summer league team, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A definite reason for his departure isn't immediately available, but it's possible Fredette is evaluating overseas options and doesn't want to risk injury.
