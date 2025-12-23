Butler racked up 21 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's 120-97 win over Orlando.

Butler only missed two shots on the way to a solid result against the Magic, who have yielded monster numbers to the veteran over his 15-year pro career. Butler looked like the best fantasy option after the first half, but Stephen Curry finally woke up and eventually led the team in scoring. Butler missed two games this month, but his month was otherwise strong, averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steals over seven games in December.