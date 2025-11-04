Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Added to injury report Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Butler is a rather late addition to the injury report, which generally isn't a good sign. It's also worth noting that Tuesday is the front end of Golden State's back-to-back set. Brandin Podziemski would likely see a bump in minutes if Butler is out, while Moses Moody and Buddy Hield would have a clearer pathway to playing time.
