Butler (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Butler is a rather late addition to the injury report, which generally isn't a good sign. It's also worth noting that Tuesday is the front end of Golden State's back-to-back set. Brandin Podziemski would likely see a bump in minutes if Butler is out, while Moses Moody and Buddy Hield would have a clearer pathway to playing time.