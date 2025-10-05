default-cbs-image
Butler (ankle) will play during Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice, but he will be able to play in Sunday's preseason opener. Head coach Steve Kerr said pregame that veteran players, such as Butler, are only expected to play 15 minutes before sitting out the second half.

