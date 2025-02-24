Butler supplied 18 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 126-102 victory over Dallas.

Butler didn't stand out in the box score Sunday, but his plus-28 point differential was second-best on the Warriors behind Brandin Podziemski (plus-30). Butler has only made one three-pointer across six games with Golden State, but so far he has seamlessly fit into the offense alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.6 minutes per game with Golden State.