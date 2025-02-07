Butler (recently traded) has been cleared to play against the Bulls on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler was traded by the Heat to the Warriors on Wednesday in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroeder and a protected 2025 first-round pick. Butler wasn't able to make his Warriors debut against the Lakers on Thursday, but he will suit up alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on Saturday. In the 22 games prior to his first suspension from the Heat in early January, Butler averaged 17.6 points on 55.2 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.