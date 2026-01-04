Butler (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Butler was unable to play in the front end of the Warriors' back-to-back set Friday against the Thunder due to an illness. The veteran forward has recovered enough to play Saturday, and his return means Moses Moody or Gui Santos would likely revert to a bench role against Utah. Butler has averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.2 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.