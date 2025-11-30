Butler ended Saturday's 104-96 win over the Pelicans with 24 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-14 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

Butler had to embrace a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Stephen Curry (quadriceps) and fully delivered, leading the team in scoring and assists while finishing just two boards shy of a double-double. Butler proved he's more than capable of carrying the Wizards if needed, and he should experience a sizable uptick in usage rate -- and thus, in numbers -- as long as Curry remains out. That should be the case as well when the Warriors take on the Thunder on Tuesday, another game in which Butler figures to have a high usage rate.