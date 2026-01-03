default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that he's hopeful Butler (illness) will return Saturday against the Jazz, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Butler didn't play in Friday's 131-94 loss to the Thunder due to an illness. However, the star forward might be able to return to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set. A decision on his status will likely be made closer to Saturday's tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. If Butler is ultimately ruled out, Buddy Hield, Will Richard and Jonathan Kuminga (back) are candidates to see more minutes.

More News