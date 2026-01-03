Head coach Steve Kerr said Friday that he's hopeful Butler (illness) will return Saturday against the Jazz, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Butler didn't play in Friday's 131-94 loss to the Thunder due to an illness. However, the star forward might be able to return to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set. A decision on his status will likely be made closer to Saturday's tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET. If Butler is ultimately ruled out, Buddy Hield, Will Richard and Jonathan Kuminga (back) are candidates to see more minutes.