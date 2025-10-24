Butler closed with 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Although Butler played second fiddle to Stephen Curry in the dramatic victory, his multi-category result was a critical piece of the puzzle. As Butler moves forward in his first full season with the Warriors, he's expected to provide the additional spark of production that the team has lacked in previous seasons. He's off to a great start so far, averaging 26 points over the first two games of the campaign.