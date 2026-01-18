Butler (undisclosed) didn't start Saturday's game against the Hornets and has yet to come out of the locker room, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Butler was announced in the starting lineup Saturday but has yet to make his way to the bench. Will Richard started in Butler's place, and if the latter isn't able to play, Richard, De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield are candidates for increased playing time.