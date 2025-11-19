ESPN's Shams Charania said on NBA Today that Butler (back) is not expected to play Wednesday against the Heat.

Butler is officially listed as questionable on the injury report. However, Stephen Curry (ankle), Al Horford (rest) and Jonathan Kuminga (knees) have already been ruled out, and Draymond Green (illness) is very iffy to suit up. It's hard to imagine the Warriors letting Butler play at less than 100 percent with all things considered. The Warriors will likely need guys like Will Richard, Gui Santos, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer to step into larger roles Wednesday.