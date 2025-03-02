Butler (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler will miss his first game as a Warrior due to back spasms. The superstar forward struggled over his last two outings, totaling 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting, and it's unclear when he'll suit up again. His next chance to do so will come Monday in Charlotte, which is the first half of a back-to-back set for the Warriors. In Butler's absence, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Gary Payton and Gui Santos are candidates for increased roles.