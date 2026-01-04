Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Drops 15 in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler ended with 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 win over the Jazz.
The veteran forward sat out Friday's game due to an illness, but Butler was productive in his return, tying his season high in steals while scoring at least 14 points for an 11th straight appearance. Over that stretch, he's averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 boards, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.
