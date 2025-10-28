Butler ended Monday's 131-118 victory over the Grizzlies with 20 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

The 36-year-old forward delivered at least 20 points for the third time in four games to begin his first full season with Golden State. Butler has been especially effective from three-point range so far, going 5-for-10 from beyond the arc while averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.3 threes in 32.8 minutes a game.