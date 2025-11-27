Butler accumulated 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-100 loss to the Rockets.

The 21 points led the Warriors on the night, as Butler scored at least 20 points for the sixth time in his last nine games. The veteran forward is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 boards, 5.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.9 threes over that stretch, but his usage could be about to spike if Stephen Curry (quadriceps) misses significant time after exiting Wednesday's loss in the fourth quarter.