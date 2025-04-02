Butler racked up 27 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 victory over the Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry stole the show with his epic 52-point performance Tuesday, but the Warriors wouldn't have been able to secure the victory hadn't it been for the contributions of players such as Butler and Draymond Green. Butler's scoring numbers have been a bit inconsistent in recent games, as he's surpassed the 15-point mark in only six of his last 10 outings, but fantasy managers should still trust him based on everything else he brings to the table. Butler is averaging 17.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game over that 10-game stretch.