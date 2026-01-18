Butler (personal) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Heat, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Butler was an extremely late scratch ahead of Saturday's 136-116 win over the Hornets due to personal reasons, though he's expected to return to action Monday. The star forward has appeared in seven games this month, averaging 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 53.1 percent from the field in 30.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.