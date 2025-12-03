Head coach Steve Kerr relayed that he expects Butler (lower body) to be available for Tuesday night's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Butler sustained a left gluteal contusion during the Warriors' win over the Pelicans on Sunday. The veteran forward was tagged as questionable for Tuesday's game due to the injury, but he is trending toward playing in a fifth consecutive game. Across 13 games in November, Butler averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals over 30.9 minutes per game.