Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Expected to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Butler has been managing a lingering ankle issue throughout the preseason, but head coach Steve Kerr indicated that the veteran should be available for the season opener. The six-time All-Star appeared in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors last season after being acquired from the Heat in February, averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 32.7 minutes per contest.
