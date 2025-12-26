Butler racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Butler delivered a strong all-around performance in the Christmas Day victory, finishing just one rebound and one assist shy of his first triple-double of the season. The veteran forward has delivered strong production, averaging 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals on 53.2 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from three over six games entering Thursday's contest since returning from a two-game absence due to a left knee injury.