Butler registered 12 points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to the Thunder.

Going 8-for-8 from the charity stripe salvaged Butler's overall performance, as the veteran forward attempted only three shots from the field all game long. Excluding the Phoenix game on Nov. 4 when Butler had to leave the game due to a back problem, this 12-point output was Butler's lowest scoring mark of the campaign. It's not uncommon to see star-caliber players having subpar performances occasionally, and Butler has enough talent to bounce back sooner than later. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry about one bad outing, so Butler should continue to be a starting-caliber asset.