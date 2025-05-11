Butler notched 33 points (12-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 43 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Butler was the dominant force the Warriors needed to have a chance at securing their second win in the series, but his elite stat line wasn't enough, even though he ended just three boards and three assists away from a triple-double. Butler has unsurprisingly emerged as the Warriors' most reliable offensive weapon in the absence of Stephen Curry (hamstring). He's averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the series.