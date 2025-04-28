Butler was able to participate in Monday's morning shootaround, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.
The shootaround was a light walkthrough, but Butler's availability bodes well for his status for Game 4 -- he remains listed as questionable. If Butler can play, it will be interesting to see if Jonathan Kuminga is forced completely out of the rotation again.
