Butler (back) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

As expected, Butler will shed his probable tag due to lower back soreness and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The star forward has appeared in each of the Warriors' last eight games, averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per tilt during that span.