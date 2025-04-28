Butler (pelvis) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Butler will return to action after missing Saturday's Game 3 win over the Rockets due to a pelvic contusion. The veteran forward sustained the injury after playing only eight minutes in Wednesday's Game 2 loss, though he'll return for Game 4 as the club looks to take a 3-1 series lead.
