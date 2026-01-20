Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Headed for MRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is scheduled for an MRI after leaving Monday's game against the Heat with a right knee injury, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Butler exited Monday's matchup with what appeared to be a significant knee injury, but the team doesn't expect to know the severity of the issue until Tuesday. It would be fair to consider the star forward doubtful for the second half of Golden State's back-to-back against Toronto until further notice.