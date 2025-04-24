Butler has exited Wednesday's Game 2 against Houston and headed back to the locker room with an apparent tailbone injury, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Butler got undercut while going up for a rebound and was grabbing at his tailbone area before exiting the floor. While he's idle, look for Gui Santos and Gary Payton to see more action, though Jonathan Kuminga could see some run after being a DNP-CD in Game 1.
