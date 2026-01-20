Butler (knee) was helped to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Heat due to an apparent right knee injury, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Butler went up to catch a pass and landed awkwardly on his right leg, with his knee caving in before he went down. The star forward appeared to be in a significant amount of pain and required assistance getting to the back. In the likely event he's unable to return, he'll finish with 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.