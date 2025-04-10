Butler closed with 28 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 16-17 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-111 loss to the Spurs.

Although Butler smothered Harrison Barnes as he took the inbound pass with seconds left, he was unable to prevent Barnes' game-winning three pointer. It was a bad finish to an otherwise standout performance from Butler, who posted his best scoring total since joining the Warriors. The Spurs were relentless in defending the veteran, but Butler responded by punishing them with 16 points from the charity stripe.