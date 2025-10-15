default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Warriors are optimistic that Butler (ankle) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

An MRI on Butler's ankle came back clean Monday, and the star forward has a chance to be available for Golden State's final tune-up contest of the preseason. That said, the Warriors will likely prioritize having Butler healthy for Opening Night, so it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Friday.

More News