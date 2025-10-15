Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Hopeful for preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Warriors are optimistic that Butler (ankle) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
An MRI on Butler's ankle came back clean Monday, and the star forward has a chance to be available for Golden State's final tune-up contest of the preseason. That said, the Warriors will likely prioritize having Butler healthy for Opening Night, so it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out Friday.
More News
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: MRI comes back clean•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Should be ready for Opening Night•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Now ruled out for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Won't play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Productive in limited action•