Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Hopes to resume running this summer

Butler believes he's about a month and a half away from running again after tearing his right ACL in January, per Nick Friedell of The New York Times.

Butler still has plenty of hurdles to climb during his rehab, but it's encouraging to hear he's making some progress this offseason. The initial expectation remains that the star forward won't be ready to play to begin the 2026-27 season, though how much time he'll miss will likely hinge upon his progression as well as the level of caution Golden State proceeds with.