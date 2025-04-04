Butler is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a forearm strain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler left Thursday's win over the Lakers in the third quarter due to a left forearm strain but returned to start the fourth quarter and played his usual role. Slater notes that Butler's injury is minor, but the Warriors may still be cautious during the second half of a back-to-back set. Stephen Curry (pelvis) is also questionable for Friday's game.