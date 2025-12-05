site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-jimmy-butler-iffy-for-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Iffy for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Butler (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Butler missed Thursday's game due to left knee soreness, and he's at risk of missing a second straight contest due to the issue. The star forward suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against OKC.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories