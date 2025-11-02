Warriors' Jimmy Butler: Impressive final line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler logged 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to Indiana.
Butler posted one of his more impressive all-around performances of the young campaign, but it wasn't enough to will his team to a victory. He's put up 20 or more points four straight appearances and how been a major factor defensively in his last two games, racking up four total steals and three blocks.
