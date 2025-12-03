Butler (knee) isn't expected to miss much time after leaving Tuesday's loss to the Thunder early, but his status for Thursday's game in Philadelphia remains unclear, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Butler entered Tuesday's game dealing with a glute contusion, and he battled ankle and back soreness earlier this season. With Stephen Curry (quad) also sidelined for at least a few more games, the Warriors need all they can get out of Butler, who's averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes per game.