Butler provided 25 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-14 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Hawks.

Butler was coming off a triple-double in the win over the Raptors, tallying 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and he delivered another impressive outing in this one. Even though he didn't fill the stat sheet this time around, he did enough to lead Golden State in both points and assists despite the defeat. Butler has scored over 20 points in three of his last four outings, and he should operate as the Warriors' go-to player on offense as long as Stephen Curry (pelvis) remains sidelined.