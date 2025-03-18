Butler provided 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Butler's addition was a big part of the Warriors' winning streak. which was snapped by Denver Monday night. With Jonathan Kuminga healthy, the lineup for the playoff run is starting to take shape, and Butler provides offensive firepower that can offset a poor shooting performance from Stephen Curry, who is the team's primary catalyst. Butler was excellent during the seven-game winning streak, averaging 16.4 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the span.