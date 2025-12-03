Butler (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

It's unclear why Butler headed to the back, though he was initially listed as questionable due to a gluteal contusion before being cleared to play. He can be considered questionable to return. If the star forward is unable to check back in, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton and Seth Curry are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.